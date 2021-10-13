Billionaire brothers investing millions in Burnley industrial park

A well-known pair of billionaire East Lancashire brothers have reportedly spent millions of pounds investing in a Burnley industrial park.

By Dominic Collis
Wednesday, 13th October 2021, 9:32 am

EG Group founders Mohsin and Zuber Issa, who are from Blackburn, have purchased the nine-acre Titanium Park site which is the final phase of the Burnley Bridge Business Park at Junction 9 of the M65.

The brothers, who purchased the Asda group last year, already own the Frontier Business Park which is at Junction 6 of the M65.

It is reported that the brother's property company will submit planning applications for industrial units on the Burnley site early next year.

The Burnley Bridge Industrial Park
BurnleyZuber IssaEast LancashireM65EG Group