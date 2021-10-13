Billionaire brothers investing millions in Burnley industrial park

EG Group founders Mohsin and Zuber Issa, who are from Blackburn, have purchased the nine-acre Titanium Park site which is the final phase of the Burnley Bridge Business Park at Junction 9 of the M65.

The brothers, who purchased the Asda group last year, already own the Frontier Business Park which is at Junction 6 of the M65.

It is reported that the brother's property company will submit planning applications for industrial units on the Burnley site early next year.