The owners of a Burnley town centre bar have made “the tough decision” to close it.

In a Facebook post, the owners of Bees Knees in Hargreaves Street said they cannot give the venue “the time and attention” it requires, including a refurbishment, due to juggling other business projects.

But while the venue as we know it may be shutting its doors, AJP Pub Group Ltd, which runs Bees Knees, hopes someone else will take it on and breathe new life into it. The Group is now looking for a tenant to rent the space and set up a brand-new business there.

An AJP Pub Group Ltd spokesperson said: “We’ve made the tough decision to close Bees Knees in Burnley – not because the pub doesn’t have potential (far from it!) – but simply because our other business commitments mean we can’t give it the time and attention it truly deserves right now.

Stock photo of alcohol in a bar.

“Rather than let it sit closed and unused like so many others, we’ve decided to pass the baton to someone who’s ready to grab an incredible opportunity with both hands. The venue needs some love and a refurbishment, but it has all the bones of a brilliant town centre pub.”

If you’re interested in renting the venue, send an email to [email protected]