Elise Munroe has re-located from Barrowford to larger premises in Spring Lane, Colne. The business - named Elise Nicolè Makeup Studio - offers makeup appointments and one-to-one lessons with clients, where they can complete a three-day Guild Training International accredited makeup course to become a qualified makeup artist.

She also offers one-to-one lessons to 11-14 year olds to learn how to apply makeup properly, along with ‘learn you own face’ lessons for those aged 15 and above.

Elise said: “When I viewed Calder House, it had been made into three separate rooms with an extra room added on. They needed a lot of work and I nearly walked away, but then my grandad said just take a breather and keep an open mind at the potential. So that is what I did.

“I always wanted to be my own boss and I couldn’t ever picture myself doing anything else other than making people feel confident, beautiful and happy.

“I still have so much more that I want to achieve and it’s an industry that is constantly evolving. I’ve turned my passion into a career, it’s a fantastic feeling to know I’m supporting others on that journey - it really doesn’t feel like work.”

Elise has also launched a cosmetics line, EliseNicolèCosmetics and her larger premises has also afforded Elise the opportunity to invite several

A 'before' image of the new Elise-Nicole make up studio

other businesses to reside with her. So, what words of advice would Elise give to other young people starting out on their dreams?

She said: “Never give up your goal no matter how many knock backs you have, make sure to take them as a learning curve.

“Secondly, make sure it’s something you love doing so then it feels you are never working a day in your life. Thirdly, have the confidence in your mindset; don’t look at other similar businesses as competition, always think positively. The challenge is to make sure your work stands out.”