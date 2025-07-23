BCW Engineering celebrates prestigious JLRQ Award with Jaguar Land Rover visit to Burnley HQ

Celebrating Excellence in Quality, Delivery and Partnership

The JLRQ award is a significant quality accreditation granted to suppliers who demonstrate exceptional performance across quality, cost, delivery, and customer satisfaction. This elite status is awarded to suppliers who not only meet but consistently exceed Jaguar Land Rover’s stringent expectations, going beyond IATF 16949 and ISO/TS 16949 standards.

To mark the occasion, the BCW team gathered in one of the group’s manufacturing units as Chris Prior, Managing Director of BCW Engineering, was officially presented with the award. Chris commented:

“This is a moment of immense pride for everyone at BCW Engineering. Achieving JLRQ reflects our team's passion, precision, and commitment to excellence. To be recognised by Jaguar Land Rover, an iconic British manufacturer, is a tremendous honour. Our people are at the heart of this success, and it’s been fantastic to celebrate this as a team.”

Jaguar Land Rover Visits Burnley to Mark the Milestone

A delegation from Jaguar Land Rover's Supplier Technical Assistance (STA) team were welcomed on site, including:

Nick Cooke – STA Director

Lance Quirk – STA Manager

Brian Haynes – STA

The guests were given a full site tour and presentation, providing insight into BCW’s vertically integrated capabilities and ongoing investment in quality, innovation, and advanced manufacturing. The visit concluded with the team joining BCW employees on the shop floor for the presentation and celebrations.

To inspire the workforce, Jaguar Land Rover brought a Defender and a Range Rover to the facility, offering employees the chance to see the very vehicles that BCW components help bring to life. As a Tier 1 supplier, many of BCW’s machined and assembled parts are used across multiple JLR platforms.

A Partnership Built on Innovation and Growth

BCW Engineering’s relationship with Jaguar Land Rover dates back to 2002 when the business supported the OEM as a Tier 2 supplier. Since then, the partnership has strengthened, with BCW evolving into a strategic Tier 1 partner and investing heavily in the capabilities required to support future vehicle platforms.

Claire Whelan, CEO of BCW Group, added: “We’ve grown alongside Jaguar Land Rover over the past two decades, continually innovating and adapting to meet our customers evolving needs. A key part of that has been the introduction of our numerous Treatments facilities, allowing us to deliver value-added services like JLR-specified passivation and dielectric coatings. Being named a JLRQ supplier is a testament to our team’s dedication and our shared commitment to driving excellence across the supply chain.”

Looking Ahead

The JLRQ recognition is not only a celebration of what BCW has achieved, but also a clear signal of the company's strategic direction. With an unwavering focus on quality, innovation, and supply chain collaboration, BCW Engineering is well-positioned to support the next generation of Jaguar Land Rover vehicles and continue expanding its presence across the global automotive landscape.

As the automotive sector accelerates into a new era of electrification and sustainable manufacturing, BCW remains committed to delivering high-performance, value-driven engineering solutions that keep its customers at the forefront of the industry.

1 . Contributed Nick Cooke Supplier Technical Assistance Director at Jaguar Land Rover, applauding Claire Whelan, BCW Group CEO, with the JLRQ certificate during a special site visit to celebrate the achievement. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Contributed JLRQ Award certificate presented to BCW Engineering Limited for its Burnley site, officially dated 3rd April 2025. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Contributed BCW Engineering’s workforce gathers to mark the proud moment of receiving the JLRQ Award, recognising excellence in quality and delivery as a Tier 1 supplier to Jaguar Land Rover. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales