Barnfield Construction names Pendleside Hospice and Lighthouse Club as chosen charities of the year

Nelson based contractors, developers and investors Barnfield Construction has named Pendleside Hospice and the Lighthouse Club Industry charity as its chosen charities of the year.
By Dominic Collis
Published 23rd May 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read

As official stand partner of Burnley Football Club, Barnfield Construction hosted an end of season football match ‘Barnfield V Contractors’ at Turf Moor after the Championship parade to mark the start of fundraising for the two charities.

Annabel Fowler, marketing manager at Barnfield Construction said: “It was a great game enjoyed by all and we’d like to thank our local contractors, suppliers and partners for raising just under £3,000 to kickstart our fundraising.

“An important part of our purpose is supporting charities and the communities in which we operate and this year we asked employees to nominate causes close to their hearts, Pendleside Hospice and the Lighthouse Charity won the most votes.”

As official stand partner of Burnley Football Club, Barnfield Construction hosted an end of season football match ‘Barnfield V Contractors’ at Turf MoorAs official stand partner of Burnley Football Club, Barnfield Construction hosted an end of season football match ‘Barnfield V Contractors’ at Turf Moor
Louisa Mayor, head of Income Generation at Pendleside Hospice, said: “Last year Barnfield Construction raised over £19,000 for Pendleside Hospice and this year we are really pleased to welcome them back to our Corporate Challenge this year with other local businesses across Burnley and Pendle in a bid to raise vital funds as well as their fundraising efforts for The Lighthouse Club.”

Bill Hill, chief executive the Lighthouse Charity, said: “Every single working day two people in the construction industry take their own life and a crucial element of our strategy is to provide free and easy access to a wide range of pro-active resources to support the wellbeing of the construction workforce.

“We receive no public funding, so this really does mean a huge amount to us, thank you.”

