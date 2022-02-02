Bar, restaurant and shops plan for Burnley town centre premises
A planning application has been made for a new bar and restaurant in Burnley town centre
Wednesday, 2nd February 2022, 3:45 pm
The application, for ground floor premises at 18-22, Bull Street, is to open a new bar and restaurant with two retail units with new shop fronts.
It also includes a workshop at the rear of the premises.
The application has been submitted to Burnley Council by Mr James Nelson of Hendon Mill Company Ltd on Hallam Street, Nelson.
The premises have been home to a number of nightspots, the most recent being Mavericks bar that has been closed for some time. Before that it was Paradise Island, Inside Out and also Level One nightclub which closed in 2014.