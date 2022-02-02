Bar, restaurant and shops plan for Burnley town centre premises

The application, for ground floor premises at 18-22, Bull Street, is to open a new bar and restaurant with two retail units with new shop fronts.

It also includes a workshop at the rear of the premises.

The application has been submitted to Burnley Council by Mr James Nelson of Hendon Mill Company Ltd on Hallam Street, Nelson.

The premises in Bull Street, Burnley, where an application has been made to open a new bar and restaurant and two retail units.