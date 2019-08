August bank holiday opening times 2019: This is when Asda, Morrisons, Sainsbury's, Booths, Aldi, and Lidl will be open in and around Burnley

Still hoping for a bank holiday scorcher (despite what the weather forecast says), and the chance of a cheeky summer barbecue?

So, if you suddenly find yourself in need of some last minute supplies, here are the weekend supermarket opening times for Burnley to help you out:

Asda, Princess Way, Burnley

Saturday, August 24: closes at 10pm

Sunday, August 25: 11am-5pm

Monday, August 26: 8am-8pm

Morrisons, Pendle Street, Nelson

Saturday, August 24: 7am-10pm

Sunday, August 25: 10am-4pm

Monday, August 26: 8am-7pm

Sainsbury's, Active Way, Burnley

Saturday, August 24: 7am-10pm

Sunday, August 25: 10am-4pm

Monday, August 26: 8am-8pm

Booths, 3 Halstead Lane, Barrowford

Saturday, August 24: 8am-10pm

Sunday, August 25: 9.30am-4pm

Monday, August 26: 8am-10pm

Tesco Extra, Centenary Way, Finsley Gate

Saturday, August 24: 24 hours

Sunday, August 25: 10am-4pm

Monday, August 26: 9am-6pm

Aldi, Active Way, Burnley

Saturday, August 24: 8am-10pm

Sunday, August 25: 10am-4pm

Monday, August 26: 8am-8pm

Aldi, Todmorden Road, Burnley

Saturday, August 24: 8am-10pm

Sunday, August 25: 10am-4pm

Monday, August 26: 8am-8pm

Lidl, Colne Road, Burnley

Saturday, August 24: 8am-10pm

Sunday, August 25: 10am-4pm

Monday, August 26: 8am-8pm

Lidl, Rigby St, Nelson

Saturday, August 24: 8am-10pm

Sunday, August 25: 10am-4pm

Monday, August 26: 8am-8pm