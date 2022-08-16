Asda recalls product purchased at stores across Lancashire that ‘could cause illness’

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Asda has recalled a single date code batch of its Asda White Lasagne Sauce sold in select stores due to a “production fault”.

Customers were warned the item has “potential for microbiological growth which could cause illness if this product is consumed.”

It impacts all Asda White Lasagne Sauce products with a pack size of 480g, a best before date of February 3, 2024 and a 505407064998 barcode.

What stores have been affected?

Only jars purchased at certain Asda stores are affected, including:

- Accrington

- Lancaster

- Leyland

- Blackburn

- Blackpool

- Ormskirk

- Fulwood

- Chorley

- Rawtenstall

- Darwen

- Skelmersdale

- St Helens

- Fleetwood

The full list of affected Asda stores can be found HERE.

What should I do if I have an affected jar?

Asda urged customers who had purchased an affected jar not to consume the product.

“Please bring it back to your nearest store where you will be given a full refund,” a spokesman said.

“You do not need your receipt.

“We are very sorry for any inconvenience caused.”