Architectural Practice in Burnley providing students with great opportunities.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

HAD &CO is a multi-award-winning architectural practice that is based in Burnley and covers majority of the areas in the UK. We provide services such as planning, development, interiors and appeals for planning applications.

In our successful years we have taken over 50+ students for work experience and shown them what it is really like to have a 9-5 job. We provide them with tasks that are customised to what area they would like to work towards. Not one individual is the same therefore we like to take our time to get to know each student and help them to discover all spheres of architecture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We do believe in making a difference and playing a positive part in our community. The work experience we provide helps the students to get a better understanding of what they would like to achieve once they leave school or college.

The youngsters will have the opportunity to create a brand-new project using their own initiative, complete various case studies and practice doing research.

Some of our students who shown real interest and great visions have been lucky enough to be given an opportunity to work with us.

We believe providing this service has a positive impact towards bettering their future career paths.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you or anybody you know would like to do work experience in our practice, then please send any enquiries to our email on [email protected]