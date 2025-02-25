Ams Neve Make Waves In California, Demonstrating Products To Stevie Wonder And Landing Another Award

AMS Neve recently made waves at the prestigious NAMM show in Anaheim, California, where the global music and entertainment technology communities converge to discover the latest innovations.

With over 1,600 booths showcasing more than 3,500 brands to an audience of 62,000, including celebrated musicians and producers, the event was a hub of creativity and inspiration.

At the heart of the show were the coveted TEC Awards, honouring excellence and creativity in music production across various mediums. AMS Neve proudly scooped up the TEC Award for the Genesys G3D in the 'Large Format Console Technology' category, a momentous recognition of their groundbreaking work in the industry.

One standout encounter at the AMS Neve booth was with the iconic Stevie Wonder, who, along with his production team, showed keen interest in the Genesys G3D. Visiting from Sphere Studios in LA, where they utilise a Neve 88R console, Stevie and his team were intrigued by the potential of incorporating Dolby Atmos into their workflow.

Dave Walton, Matt Turner, Stan Swan, Huw Gwilym and Joe Heaton of AMS Neve collecting the TEC Award for the Genesys G3D in the 2025 'Large Format Console Technology' category

Impressed by the intuitive design and exceptional sound quality of the console, Stevie himself was captivated during a demonstration by Joe, offering praise and departing with a warm handshake. The booth also welcomed other luminaries such as award-winning artist Jon Batiste, who performed the National Anthem at the recent Super Bowl, underscoring the calibre of attendees drawn to AMS Neve's cutting-edge work.

Reflecting on their successful NAMM showcase, Mark Crabtree OBE commented: “This has been a really successful trip to NAMM, and adding another award to our collection gives us great faith that we’re continuing to provide world leading products that excite the industry.

“Meeting Stevie Wonder and Jon Batiste is very exciting for the team, we do have many famous and top level clients but a handshake from Stevie Wonder is a memory that will last for Joe! Well done to the team on another great show.“

All AMS Neve products are designed and manufactured in Burnley, and 85 per cent of these are exported to more than 90 countries worldwide. You can see more about AMS Neve on their website.

