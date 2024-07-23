Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Amberside Energy Ltd. is launching a public consultation on its proposals for a new battery energy storage system (BESS), situated to the east of Briercliffe, on land to the north of Halifax Road.

An in-person consultation event will take place at Hill Lane Baptist Church between 3pm and 7pm on Thursday August 8th to seek feedback from the local community.

The project will enhance grid resilience against outages and disruptions and will be able to store enough energy to power approximately 250,000 homes for two hours. Once operational the 77MW battery storage system would store energy and connect to the electricity grid via an overhead power line passing over the site.

The layout of the site and the route of the grid connection have been designed, where possible, to protect walking routes and local views, and to avoid disruption to the local community. Amberside Energy is developing a landscaping approach that includes enhancing and improving the biodiversity of the area and are committed to delivering a biodiversity increase in excess of 10% at the end of the project.

A consultation period will take place until Friday August 23rd. This will include a drop-in event at Hill Lane Baptist Church, BB10 3QS on Thursday August 8th from 3pm to 7pm. For those unable to attend, details of the proposals and an online feedback form will be available to view through a virtual consultation room which will be accessible throughout the consultation period.

Marc Scambler, CEO of Amberside Energy, said: “We are delighted to bring forward our proposals for Briercliffe energy storage. Ahead of our planning submission to Burnley Council later this year, it’s important that we hear from as many local people as possible on our plans.

“Ultimately, this will enable us to shape our proposals plans further, and to align our plans for the project with the local community’s feedback.

