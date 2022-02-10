Altham industrial estate expansion plan set to bring new jobs to the area

Altham Park South, which would be built on 60 acres of land adjacent to the current park, would provide a number of new jobs and opportunities for business and people across the borough.

Located just off junction 8 of the M65 and close to the M6 and M66 motorways, the new strategic employment site, suitable for logistics, manufacturing and distribution amongst others, boasts excellent transport links.

Miles Parkinson OBE, leader of Hyndburn Borough Council, said: "We have 65 additional hectares of employment land proposed in our New Local Plan, between this site and an extension at Whitebirk.

Land next to the current Altham Industrial Park is part of the proposed new Local Plan.

"The New Local Plan is expected to be adopted in late 2023 or early 2024 with public consultation this summer. We are running out of allocated employment land, partially due to the great success of Frontier Park at Whitebirk.

"More employment land is urgently required to attract new businesses into the borough and allow existing ones to expand without leaving the borough. This great news will create economic prosperity for Hyndburn, by creating new jobs and employment. It has an ideal location because modern businesses need to be near transport links."

Murray Dawson, chair of #AmazingAccrington, added: "This is fabulous news for the borough. As #AmazingAccrington business leaders, we have been asking for more development land for some time now and this expansion plan really is amazing news for the borough and will provide real opportunities for both businesses and local people.