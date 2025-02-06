Almost 100 businesses were created in Burnley in the final quarter of last year, new figures show.

Meanwhile, a record low number of companies were launched across the UK in the same period.

An organisation representing company directors warned the falling trend is "concerning", and called on the Government "to ease the significant pressures on business".

ONS figures show 90 new businesses were created in Burnley in the three months to December

It comes a few days after leading economic forecasters predicted the UK economy will improve more slowly than anticipated this year, downgrading Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ hopes to rapidly boost growth.

Figures from the Office for National Statistics show 90 new businesses were created in Burnley in the three months to December. It was in line with the same period the year before. However, 80 businesses closed in the town during the same period – up slightly from 75 the previous year.

Across the UK, 65,450 businesses were created in the final quarter of 2024 – down 8.5% from the same period a year earlier, and the lowest figure since records began in 2017. Across the UK, 69,435 businesses closed in the three months to December, which was 7.3% lower than in the same quarter in 2023.

Some 13 of the 16 main industrial groups saw a fall in the number of businesses created over the past year. The most significant falls came from was in the transport and storage industry, followed by the business administration and support service industry.

But separate figures from NatWest show there were around 5.6 million active businesses in the UK as of the end of 2024, the highest figure on record.

Anna Leach, chief economist at the Institute of Directors, said the drop in business births is "concerning", and called on the Government to alleviate financial and recruiting pressures on businesses.

Ms Leach said a swift decline in business confidence, the rise in the minimum wage and reforms to employment law "seem to have cooled business dynamism in the UK".

She warned business leaders feel "the attractiveness of the UK as a business location has weakened further since the Budget".

Ms Leach said: "Our most recent polling shows that addressing the tax burden on business is crucial for lifting business confidence, followed by a scaling back of employment regulations and improving the UK’s EU trading relationship.

"While the recent shift in the Government’s rhetoric to emphasise growth is welcome, it is clear that the breadth and scale of cost increases announced at the Budget will continue to dampen entrepreneurial activity and economic growth.

"Until the Government seeks opportunities to ease the significant pressures on business, there’s a very real risk that the job of lifting the UK’s potential growth is made harder."