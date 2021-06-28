All eyes on Clitheroe's new Specsavers store as it creates eight jobs
A new opticians on the site of the former Clitheroe Advertiser and Times' office is set to open in August.
The Specsavers store will welcome customers to its King Street shop, which has been transformed to the highest standards with top quality store fittings and equipment, including a hospital grade Optical Coherence Tomography machine (OCT).
Other amenities will include three test rooms, refractive and glaucoma screening equipment, plus contact lens and audiology facilities. Customer services are situated across just one level allowing access to all of the community.
Running the new opticians will be store directors, Sidrah Rashid and Jagdeep Kainth, supported by a number of experienced staff members who represent 50 years of combined experience in the industry. The new store has created eight new jobs.
The two store directors will bring a wealth of optical expertise to the local community, including specialist knowledge in enhanced optical services including glaucoma and retinal conditions.
The store will celebrate its opening with an official launch event on August 17th, where Ribble Valley Mayor and his wife will be in attendance.