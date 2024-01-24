Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Shaun Williams first joined the supermarket as a store assistant at Aldi’s Burnley store at the age of 19. Assuming several roles since then, he now works as an assistant store manager at the North Valley Retail Park Store.

From taking part in charity events for Aldi’s dedicated charity, Teenage Cancer Trust, to supporting fellow colleagues, Shaun is an integral part of Aldi’s Colne team.

Colne Aldi colleague Shaun Williams has celebrated 20 years working for the supermarket chain

Shaun said: “Starting my career at Aldi 20 years ago seems like a distant memory now and the years have flown by. One thing I remember clearly is the moment that the Heywood store hit a sales record which was a massive achievement.”