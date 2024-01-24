Aldi colleague in Colne and Burnley celebrates 20 year milestone at the supermarket
Shaun Williams first joined the supermarket as a store assistant at Aldi’s Burnley store at the age of 19. Assuming several roles since then, he now works as an assistant store manager at the North Valley Retail Park Store.
From taking part in charity events for Aldi’s dedicated charity, Teenage Cancer Trust, to supporting fellow colleagues, Shaun is an integral part of Aldi’s Colne team.
Shaun said: “Starting my career at Aldi 20 years ago seems like a distant memory now and the years have flown by. One thing I remember clearly is the moment that the Heywood store hit a sales record which was a massive achievement.”
Ruth Doyle, regional managing director at Aldi UK, said: “Colleagues like Shaun have played a key part in our growth and success, and I would like to thank him for his contributions.”