AI-enhanced website for Burnley firm

Award-winning digital marketing agency 21Digital has launched a refreshed ecommerce platform for Wallpaper Décor, an independent online retailer specialising in premium wallpapers, wall murals, and decorating accessories.

Based in Burnley, Wallpaper Décor serves homeowners and interior design professionals nationwide with a curated collection of wallpapers, including peel-and-stick, paste-the-wall, and luxury vinyl options, ranging from timeless florals to bold geometric designs.

The new website was commissioned to create a more inspiring and user-friendly experience, that could help customers browse and select the perfect wallpaper with ease. Key upgrades include streamlined navigation, faster loading times, and a clean, mobile-optimised design.

In lieu of traditional lifestyle photography sets, the design team employed AI technology to generate over 50 realistic room mock-ups. These visual assets were used internally to develop engaging content and showcase the product range in styled environments, while product photography was handled in-house to maintain visual consistency and clarity.

21Digital managing director Sam Fletcher said: “Home and garden is a strong area of specialism for us, so we’re delighted to have partnered with Wallpaper Décor on this exciting project. The new site is designed not only to look great but also to function seamlessly, guiding customers from inspiration through to purchase.”

Wallpaper Décor owner Kashif Sattar said: “The new site is exactly what we were after – it looks good, works well, and makes it much easier for customers to see what our wallpapers will look like in situ. The AI room sets were a smart touch and saved us spending budget on traditional room set photoshoots.

“The whole process with the 21Digital team was really straightforward – they got what we were trying to do, and we’re really pleased with the results. Michael, 21Digital’s Technical Director, was also a huge help throughout and kept everything moving smoothly.”

Based at Trident Park, Blackburn, 21Digital provides a full suite of digital marketing services, including ecommerce development, SEO, Google Ads, social media, and email marketing, for ambitious brands across the UK.