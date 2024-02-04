No-one needs an excuse to have a roast dinner with all the trimmings but this beautiful day is a chance to show some extra love to the golden goodness that is the Yorkshire pudding.
In no particular order, here are 29 amazing places to go for a roast dinner in the area, according to our readers:
1. The Lawrence Hotel, Padiham
The Lawrence Hotel in Padiham serves up a Sunday lunch of beef (sirloin) or chicken with roast potatoes, a seasonal vegetable medley, creamy mash, Yorkshire pudding, cauliflower cheese and gorgeous red wine gravy. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
2. Higher Buck, Waddington
Higher Buck in Waddington, named last year as one of the best places to get a Sunday lunch in the UK by The Guardian, offers seasonal specials like partridge, rainbow chard, game chips, bramble and red wine sauce.
Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
3. The New Waggoners, Padiham. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
The New Waggoners in Burnley offer up beef or turkey on Sundays. Roast dinners are also on offer as specials during the week.
Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
4. The Calf's Head, Worston
Choose from beef or turkey for your traditional roast dinner at The Calf's Head in Worston and enjoy it with roast and new potatoes, vegetables and a Yorkshire pudding.
Photo: Kelvin Stuttard