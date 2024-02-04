News you can trust since 1877
29 amazing places to buy a roast dinner this National Yorkshire Pudding Day in Burnley, Pendle and the Ribble Valley, according to our readers

Happy National Yorkshire Pudding Day!
By Laura Longworth
Published 4th Feb 2024, 09:31 GMT

No-one needs an excuse to have a roast dinner with all the trimmings but this beautiful day is a chance to show some extra love to the golden goodness that is the Yorkshire pudding.

In no particular order, here are 29 amazing places to go for a roast dinner in the area, according to our readers:

The Lawrence Hotel in Padiham serves up a Sunday lunch of beef (sirloin) or chicken with roast potatoes, a seasonal vegetable medley, creamy mash, Yorkshire pudding, cauliflower cheese and gorgeous red wine gravy. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

1. The Lawrence Hotel, Padiham

Higher Buck in Waddington, named last year as one of the best places to get a Sunday lunch in the UK by The Guardian, offers seasonal specials like partridge, rainbow chard, game chips, bramble and red wine sauce. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

2. Higher Buck, Waddington

The New Waggoners in Burnley offer up beef or turkey on Sundays. Roast dinners are also on offer as specials during the week. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

3. The New Waggoners, Padiham. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Choose from beef or turkey for your traditional roast dinner at The Calf's Head in Worston and enjoy it with roast and new potatoes, vegetables and a Yorkshire pudding. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

4. The Calf's Head, Worston

