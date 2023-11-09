22 amazing places to buy cakes, desserts and other sweet treats in Burnley and Pendle, according to our readers

To celebrate this heavenly day, we’ve asked our readers to name their favourite places to buy cakes, desserts and other sweet treats in Burnley.
Here is what they suggested, in no particular order:
1. Patisserie Chanel in Burnley Market Hall. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
2. Craves Desserts in Briercliffe Road, Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
3. Bella's Bakes
Bella's Bakes formerly had a shop open in Manchester Road, Burnley. The business still has a workspace in the building where it makes its cakes. Photo: submitted
4. Charlatte's Coffee Shop in Burnley Town Centre. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
