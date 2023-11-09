News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

22 amazing places to buy cakes, desserts and other sweet treats in Burnley and Pendle, according to our readers

Happy British Pudding Day!
By Laura Longworth
Published 9th Nov 2023, 16:58 GMT
Updated 9th Nov 2023, 16:58 GMT

To celebrate this heavenly day, we’ve asked our readers to name their favourite places to buy cakes, desserts and other sweet treats in Burnley.

Here is what they suggested, in no particular order:

Patisserie Chanel in Burnley Market Hall. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

1. Patisserie Chanel in Burnley Market Hall. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Patisserie Chanel in Burnley Market Hall. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo Sales
Craves Desserts in Briercliffe Road, Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

2. Craves Desserts in Briercliffe Road, Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Craves Desserts in Briercliffe Road, Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo Sales
Bella's Bakes formerly had a shop open in Manchester Road, Burnley. The business still has a workspace in the building where it makes its cakes.

3. Bella's Bakes

Bella's Bakes formerly had a shop open in Manchester Road, Burnley. The business still has a workspace in the building where it makes its cakes. Photo: submitted

Photo Sales
Exterior of Charlatte's Coffee Shop in Burnley Town Centre. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

4. Charlatte's Coffee Shop in Burnley Town Centre. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Exterior of Charlatte's Coffee Shop in Burnley Town Centre. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:BurnleyPendle