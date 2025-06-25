206 Home PRS deal for Lloyds Living with Northstone and Letta

Lloyds Living agrees deals for more high-quality homes for rent

Lloyds Living has agreed the acquisition of 108 homes as part of a forward commitment with new delivery partner Northstone. The arrangement will see the new homes delivered between June 2025 and December 2026, providing additional, much-needed sustainable and professionally managed rental homes to the market.

The acquisition also includes 98 stabilised homes from Letta, the Build-to-Rent arm of the Peel Group, that are all currently occupied, built to a high standard with strong ESG credentials and which are situated in Elsmere Port and two Bolton locations.

Matt Burgess, Chief Investment Officer, Lloyds Living said: “Building successful partnerships are the cornerstone of our strategy to expand the availability of quality homes in the rental sector. These new deals mark our first with Letta and the multi-award-winning Northstone, who have a vision for offering quality and sustainability in their homes, that we share in delivering more of the homes people want in the places they want to live.”

This first deal between Lloyds Living and Northstone consists of 108 high quality homes in Keld, Barrowford, Lancashire. The development will include a mix of 2,3 and 4-bedroom homes, designed to meet the needs of a growing and diverse rental market with no compromise on quality.

All the homes will exceed current building regulations requirements and 75% of the homes will achieve an EPC ‘A’ rating - showing both companies’ commitment to energy efficiency and long-term sustainability.

Craig Nutter, Managing Director at Northstone said: “Northstone are looking forward to working with Lloyds Living in this new partnership to deliver much-needed homes.

“By exceeding building standards at Barrowford and designing for high energy efficiency and sustainability, we’re ensuring that renters can benefit from warmer, lower-cost homes without compromising on design or location. We build communities and pedestrian led spaces and we look forward to seeing the team from Lloyds Living secure lettings for these homes as part of their growing portfolio adding to the offer and neighbourhood we’re building at Keld.”

Sat at the foot of the famous Pendle Hill, Barrowford is just minutes from the M65 giving residents easy access to Blackburn, Preston, Skipton, and North Manchester. Sited close to local schools and shops, the homes offer both convenience and countryside charm.

The first homes are now available to rent, and Lloyds Living Property Management will provide the property management services.

The acquisition from Letta, consists of 98 fully-occupied, stabilised homes located in Ellesmere Port and two sites in Bolton. Built to similarly high design and environmental standards, these properties complement Lloyds Living’s existing footprint and reinforce its focus on acquiring well-managed, future-ready housing stock.