14 photos showcasing the new-look Inn on the Wharf

The new-look Inn on the Wharf is already receiving rave reviews from visitors.
By John Deehan
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 15:18 GMT
Updated 2nd Nov 2023, 15:59 GMT

Owners Brian Parker and Craig Elliott have spent months refurbing, revamping and revitalising the Manchester Road watering hole, which officially opened its doors for the first time in six years at the weekend.

If you haven’t had the chance to nip in yet, take a look through our gallery below:

Inside the newly refurbished The Inn on the Wharf

. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Inside the newly refurbished The Inn on the Wharf

. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Inside the newly refurbished The Inn on the Wharf

. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Inside the newly refurbished The Inn on the Wharf

. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

