The awards, held at The Mechanics Theatre, were organised by Burnley Business Improvement District (BID) and sponsored by Burnley Borough Council, Charter Walk Shopping Centre, Financial Affairs, and the Anchor Group.

The awards were created to recognise and celebrate the great customer service that the town’s retailers, independent businesses and hospitality venues demonstrate on a daily basis. Entries for this year’s awards night, to be held in September, have doubled and voting has already begun.