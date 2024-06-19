14 photos from the first ever Burnley town centre Customer Service Awards sponsored by Burnley Council and Charter Walk

By Sue Plunkett
Published 19th Jun 2024, 15:47 BST
A Christmas themed red carpet event was held to celebrate the first ever Burnley town centre Customer Service awards in July last year.

The awards, held at The Mechanics Theatre, were organised by Burnley Business Improvement District (BID) and sponsored by Burnley Borough Council, Charter Walk Shopping Centre, Financial Affairs, and the Anchor Group.

The awards were created to recognise and celebrate the great customer service that the town’s retailers, independent businesses and hospitality venues demonstrate on a daily basis. Entries for this year’s awards night, to be held in September, have doubled and voting has already begun.

(Service provider of the year ) Skipton Building Society (highly commended)

Burnley BID_Customer Awards__4/7/23

(Service provider of the year ) Skipton Building Society (highly commended) Photo: Andy Ford

Little Barista (Best Dining Place)

Burnley town centre Customer Service Awards 2023

Little Barista (Best Dining Place) Photo: Andy Ford

Guests enjoy the festive awards night

Burnley town centre Customer Service Awards 2023

Guests enjoy the festive awards night Photo: Andy Ford

Sweet William Florist (Best Independent Retailer and Best Ambassador)

Burnley town centre Customer Service Awards 2023

Sweet William Florist (Best Independent Retailer and Best Ambassador) Photo: Andy Ford

