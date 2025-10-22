11 pics showcase £1.2M renovation at Burnley leisure venue discobowl in Finsley Gate

By Sue Plunkett
Published 22nd Oct 2025, 09:46 BST
An iconic Burnley leisure venue, that has been established in the town for over three decades, is undergoing a £1.2M major refurbishment.

Privately owned leisure company discobowl took over the running of Burnley’s only bowling alley in March.

Nottingham based discobowl, a family entertainment operator that has 14 locations, including 13 bowling centres and one bar, in the UK,

announced the acquisition of the Finsley Gate bowling centre from MFA for an undisclosed sum. The renovation project includes an upgrade to the 24 lanes, new seating, lighting, bar and reception area, new arcade machines and the installation of scrapyard golf - a signature of discobowl.

Under the new discobowl branding features include creating a dynamic entertainment experience with DJ-led events, karaoke booth, Christmas parties and an upgraded light and sound system.

