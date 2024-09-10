11 photos from Burnley Artisan Market as it marks its third anniversary

By Laura Longworth
Published 10th Sep 2024, 16:34 BST
Burnley Artisan Market brought a treasure trove of goodies to town as it celebrated its third anniversary.

Last Saturday’s event hosted stalls by local crafters, traders, businesses and retailers, as well as craft activities for little ones, face painting and live music performances.

The market, run by Burnley Bid, Burnley Council and Independent Street, also aims to boost footfall to the town centre.

The next event will be held on Saturday, October 5th.

Here are 11 photos from last weekend:

