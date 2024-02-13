News you can trust since 1877
11 fantastic Burnley florists offering stunning bouquets to make your loved one feel special this Valentine's Day, as recommended by our readers

Flowers are the way to many people’s hearts.
By Laura Longworth
Published 13th Feb 2024, 15:15 GMT

So if you’re looking for a last-minute gift for the special person in your life this Valentine’s Day, then you’re in luck, as Burnley has an array of talented florists offering stunning creations to sweeten the heart.

In no particular order, here are just 11 fantastic florists, as recommended by our readers:

A flower vendor handles a bouquet of roses on the eve of Valentine's Day. (Photo by LILLIAN SUWANRUMPHA/AFP via Getty Images)

1. Valentine's Day

A flower vendor handles a bouquet of roses on the eve of Valentine's Day. (Photo by LILLIAN SUWANRUMPHA/AFP via Getty Images) Photo: LILLIAN SUWANRUMPHA

Daisy Chain, Briercliffe Road, Burnley.

2. Daisy Chain

Daisy Chain, Briercliffe Road, Burnley. Photo: Google Maps

Sweet William Florists, Standish Street, Burnley.

3. Sweet William Florists

Sweet William Florists, Standish Street, Burnley. Photo: Google Maps

Kathleen's Florists, Coal Clough Lane, Burnley.

4. Kathleen's Florists

Kathleen's Florists, Coal Clough Lane, Burnley. Photo: Google Maps

