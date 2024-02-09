News you can trust since 1877
10 amazing restaurants and takeaways to buy pizza in Burnley, according to our readers

That most glorious time is once again upon us – National Pizza Day!
By Laura Longworth
Published 9th Feb 2024, 09:35 GMT

Whether you prefer your base to be deep-pan or thin and crispy, and love vegetables, pineapple or all the meatiest toppings in town, Burnley has a takeaway or restaurant to suit all tastes.

Our readers have told us their 10 favourite places to go for pizza. In no particular order, they are:

Where's your favourite place to grab a slice of pizza?

1. Freshly baked pizza

Where's your favourite place to grab a slice of pizza?

Ballaro' Restaurant, Barracks Road, Burnley, is an authentic Italian family business. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard, Burnley

2. Ballaro' Restaurant.

Ballaro' Restaurant, Barracks Road, Burnley, is an authentic Italian family business.

Francesco's, which opened in Padiham Road, Burnley, at the end of last year, whips up authentic Italian pizzas. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

3. Francesco's, Burnley

Francesco's, which opened in Padiham Road, Burnley, at the end of last year, whips up authentic Italian pizzas.

Santa's Pizza in Colne Road has been whetting appetites in Burnley for more than 30 years. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

4. Santa's Pizza

Santa's Pizza in Colne Road has been whetting appetites in Burnley for more than 30 years.

