World Premiere of Murder Mystery

Murder Mystery cast

The renowned Trinity Murder Mystery is back! Written and directed by Sue Paramore, The Man in Room 13 will have its world premiere from 13th to 15th November at Trinity Methodist Church, Wesleyan Row, Parson Lane, Clitheroe, BB7 2JY

The action takes place in the waiting room of the Orthopaedic Ward in a hospital. As the detective in charge says in the introduction “These are ordinary people living ordinary lives. But are they, ladies and gentlemen? After all, this is a Murder Mystery. So sit back, pay attention and try to work out WHODUNIT!"

There are four performances; Thursday evening, Friday evening, Saturday evening at 7.30 pm and Saturday afternoon at 2.00 pm. Tickets cost £15 and include pie and peas, cake and tea or coffee. For further information and to book your ticket phone 01200 427655.