World Premiere of Murder Mystery
The action takes place in the waiting room of the Orthopaedic Ward in a hospital. As the detective in charge says in the introduction “These are ordinary people living ordinary lives. But are they, ladies and gentlemen? After all, this is a Murder Mystery. So sit back, pay attention and try to work out WHODUNIT!"
There are four performances; Thursday evening, Friday evening, Saturday evening at 7.30 pm and Saturday afternoon at 2.00 pm. Tickets cost £15 and include pie and peas, cake and tea or coffee. For further information and to book your ticket phone 01200 427655.