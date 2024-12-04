Welcome back to a Winter Wonderland of free family fun at Burnley College!

What: Burnley College Winter Wonderland Where: Burnley College, Princess Way, Burnley, BB12 0AN When: Saturday, 7 December, 10:00 to 15:00

Get ready for the highly anticipated 2024 Winter Wonderland extravaganza at Burnley College! Our campus is set to transform into a seasonal spectacle for the entire family, and the best part? It's free!

We are thrilled to open our campus to families once again. Expect an array of stalls filled with perfect festive gifts, mouth-watering food and drinks, and a plethora of fun-filled activities suitable for all ages.

2024 marks the 10th year of Burnley College's transformation into a Winter Wonderland. We take pride in bringing festive cheer to families all across the region.

Winter Wonderlnd 2023 at Burnely College - a free family fun day

In a significant move since the pandemic, no pre-booking or tickets are needed for entry this year. We extend an open invitation to families to join us on the day and partake in the festivities.

Here's a glimpse of the fantastic activities* lined up to get you into the holiday spirit:

• Thrilling festive fairground rides

• All-day live entertainment, including carol singing

• A meet and greet with Santa and his elves

• Assorted Craft Activities

• Tempting refreshments and seasonal snacks

• And so much more!

One thing that everyone looks forward to each year at Burnley College's Winter Wonderland is the unforgettable festive panto.

This year will see ‘Sleeping Beauty’ performed by our talented Performing Arts and Dance Students. Tickets are essential and cost just £10 per adult and £5 for children and need to be booked in advance at www.burnley.ac.uk/whats-on.

Burnley College Principal Karen Buchanan said:

“Winter Wonderland has been a highlight of the region’s festive calendar for many years now. We’re delighted the event is returning for 2024 and can’t wait to welcome families to our amazing Campus which will be transformed for the day.

“Burnley College is proud to at the heart of the community, staging this free event for local families to enjoy and spreading some festive cheer. Please, make sure you and your loved ones join us for a day to remember on 7 December.”

*Please note: Entry to Winter Wonderland is free, however some activities within the event may incur a small charge. There are a limited number of free parking spaces available within the College grounds.