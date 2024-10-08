Twin jewels of the Hebrides
Joined at low tide and with matching small populations, these two islands have great scenic variety. They boast moorland, rocky outcrops, beautiful beaches, indigenous woodland and exotic plants made possible because of the warming Gulf Stream.
Being of modest altitude, the islands do not attract cloud and their annual sunshine hours are similar to those of eastern Scotland. The islands feel remote being 25 miles from the mainland with only a lighthouse between Colonsay and Canada! The talks are presented by well-known couple Steuart and Anita Kellington.
Speaking of the trip Steuart said: “We have visited many of the populated Scottish Islands but made our first visits to five rather remote islands in April this year including Colonsay and Oronsay. It was very quiet on the islands before the Scottish visitor season begins in earnest in May.
"We enjoyed excellent walks both inland and along the coast and saw breeding seabirds on the rugged cliffs on the west coast of Colonsay. The highlight of the visit for me was crossing the sands at low tide to visit Oronsay with its famous priory and ancient cross and tombstones.”
The talk will be held at 7.30 pm on Friday 25th October at Trinity Methodist Church, Wesleyan Row, Parson Lane, Clitheroe, BB7 2JY.
Admission is £5 at the door including refreshments and all net income will be used to enhance the outreach work of the Trinity Hub, Charity No: 1129609.
