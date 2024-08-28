Top pianist stars at St Peter's recital
Yorkshire born Jill Crossland will perform works by Mozart, Bach and Chopin, including the much loved Fantasie-Impromptu at the event on Saturday, September 7th, at 11 a.m.
Jill studied in Manchester at the Royal National College of Music, before undertaking further studies with Paul Badura-Skoda in Vienna. She made her Bridgewater Hall debut in January 2006, shortly before giving the John Ogdon memorial recital in Ogdon's home town of Mansfield. Jill has also made regular appearances at London’s Wigmore Hall and has been listed in Classic FM’s Hall of Fame.
A Steinway recording artist, Jill has recorded the complete 48 Preludes and Fugues of J S Bach. The BBC Music Magazine stated that she “well deserves her enviable reputation as a Bach pianist”.
Admission to the concert is £7, under 18's and students are free and includes refreshments served from 10-30 a.m. and parking in the Rawcliffe Street car park until 1 p.m.
The next concert on Saturday, September 21st will feature violinist Duncan Reid and pianist Jonathan Ellis
For more information, check out https://stpetersburnley.com/music/saturday-morning-concerts
