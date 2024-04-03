Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mortal Fools Ensemble Young Company are bringing new production, Inevitable? to Burnley Youth Theatre tomorrow.

Devised and performed by a group of Northumberland young people, Inevitable? is an honest and poignant exploration of the phenomenon of growing up, drawing on the real lived experiences and feelings of the young company members involved in the production.

Inevitable? comes to Burnley Youth Theatre on Thursday. Photo: Von Fox Photography

The show is aimed at teenagers, young people, parents, carers and those who support and work with teenagers and young people. Mortal Fools Ensemble Young Company member Alana explained: “The show is a rollercoaster of emotions; you will laugh, cry and develop a real connection with each character. We want young people in the audience to remember that no one can be fully prepared for adulthood and to have fun with the characters as they figure that out.”

The production – part of the national Grow Up! Project, created and co-led by Beyond Face, Company Three, Mortal Fools and Prime Theatre – showcases an original soundtrack, striking set design, and the incredible talent, insights and lived experience of the young company members.

Mortal Fools Ensemble Young Company member Connor explained: “The devising process brought everyone closer together and it’s been fun exploring different lived experiences of growing up. I’ve enjoyed working with the other theatre companies and their young people across the UK via the ‘Grow Up’ project – we’ve learnt a lot from each other.”

Scott Wilson, Mortal Fools Young People’s practitioner, added: “In making Inevitable? we have combined our interests in theatre, music and animation to create a show that promises to be bold, exciting and new. Audiences will be invited to question what it means to “grow up” in 2024. We are really excited to take our Ensemble Young Company on tour and to share this show with audiences and youth groups.”