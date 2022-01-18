There's no place like Colne as much loved family classic panto comes to Pendle theatre

Tom Rolfe Productions fun-packed pantomime provides a twist on the original story which is guaranteed to have you cheering Glinda the Good Fairy, booing the evil Wicked Witch of the West and rolling in the aisles with laughter.

And the stars of the show are Dorothy, the scarecrow, the tin man and the cowardly lion on their journey to the Emerald City where they hope the wizard will give them their heart's desire. This in Dorothy's case is to get back to her home in Kansas.

With stunning scenery, beautiful costumes and hilarious comedy, this is a great half-term treat for all the family.

Glinda the good fairy in the panto The Wizard of Oz which comes to Colne Muni next month

Producer Tom Rolfe said: " ‘I’m thrilled to be heading back out on the road with our latest half term pantomime.

"It’s been such a delight to welcome audiences back over the festive period and I can’t wait to welcome families back to our half term productions too. ‘

The show is on at The Muni Theatre in Albert Road, Colne on Sunday, February 20th at 2pm. Tickets are £12.50 for adults and £10 for children/concessions. To book you can call 01282 661234 or visit themuni.co.uk