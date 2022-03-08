The Twirlywoos are coming to Burnley!

Toodloo, Great BigHoo, Chickedy, Chick and Peekaboo will set sail for Burnley Mechanics Theatre on Sunday March 13th in a spectacular theatrical adventure.

Featuring all the favourite characters from the hit TV show, expect mischief, music and plenty of surprises as the Twirlywoos embark on a new adventure onboard their Big Red Boat. The funny, loveable Twirlywoos are brought to life on stage with beautifully inventive puppetry, promising an hour of colourful fun and laughter in an enchanting introduction to theatre for little ones.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Twirlywoos are coming to the Burnley Mechanics Theatre

Twirlywoos Live! is brought to the stage by MEI Theatrical and written by Zoe Bourn, who has brought to life some of the world’s best-loved children’s titles including Thomas and Friends and Fireman Sam Live!

Twirlywoos was first broadcast on CBeebies in 2015.