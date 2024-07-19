Thank You for the Music ABBA tribute show at Colne Muni
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Calling all ‘Dancing Queens’, this is your night to say ‘Thank you for the Music!’
The international smash-hit tribute show brings all ABBA’s number one hits to the stage at the newly-refurbished Colne Muni.
The hugely popular show, now in its 21st year, with a brand-new production for 2024 combines the unmistakable harmonies, colourful costumes and dazzling performances by an all-star cast.
The show runs at the Muni Theatre, Albert Road, Colne, on Friday September 13th at 7-30pm.
Call 01282 661234 for the Box Office.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.