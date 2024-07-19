Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Calling all ‘Dancing Queens’, this is your night to say ‘Thank you for the Music!’

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The international smash-hit tribute show brings all ABBA’s number one hits to the stage at the newly-refurbished Colne Muni.

The hugely popular show, now in its 21st year, with a brand-new production for 2024 combines the unmistakable harmonies, colourful costumes and dazzling performances by an all-star cast.

The show runs at the Muni Theatre, Albert Road, Colne, on Friday September 13th at 7-30pm.

Call 01282 661234 for the Box Office.