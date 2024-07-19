Thank You for the Music ABBA tribute show at Colne Muni

By Dominic Collis
Published 19th Jul 2024, 11:40 BST
Calling all ‘Dancing Queens’, this is your night to say ‘Thank you for the Music!’

The international smash-hit tribute show brings all ABBA’s number one hits to the stage at the newly-refurbished Colne Muni.

The hugely popular show, now in its 21st year, with a brand-new production for 2024 combines the unmistakable harmonies, colourful costumes and dazzling performances by an all-star cast.

The show runs at the Muni Theatre, Albert Road, Colne, on Friday September 13th at 7-30pm.

Call 01282 661234 for the Box Office.

