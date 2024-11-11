A star was born last week in the shape of tiny Autumn Wharf.

The six-year-old brought the house down, with the rest of the sensational cast, on opening night of Burnley Light Opera’s Society’s production of Annie the Musical. Running at the Mechanics Theatre until this Saturday (November 16th) pocket rocket Autumn, who plays orphan Molly, is the smallest and youngest member of the cast.

Her sassy and endearing performance had the audience on their feet at the sell out show. And it really was a case of history repeating itself for Autumn’s mum, Leanne, who is also in the musical playing the gold digging kidnapper Lily St Regis, made her debut on the same stage in the same show, back in 1992 with BASICS Theatre School. Leanne played one of the orphans, but admits she didn’t have half the confidence her daughter has at such a young age. She said: “Autumn is just a natural on that stage, she has got something really special, and I’m not just saying that because I’m her mum.

Autumn Wharf (six) with her mum Leanne. Both are appearing in a sell out production of Annie the Musical by Burnley Light Opera this week at Burnley Mechanics Theatre. Autumn is following in her mum's footsteps as Leanne starred in a prodution on the same stage when she was a little girl with BASICS Theatre School

“She absolutely loves being on stage and she has a natural sparkle that just oozes from her. She has totally blown us away. All the children have in this production, they are just incredible.”

Leanne went on to star as Annie in a production by St Stephen's Operatic and Dramatic Society in Burnley when she was just 11. And the role of Daddy Warbucks, who adopts orphan Annie, was performed by the late Stephen Wharf, another well known amateur thespian. Later in life Leanne married Stephen’s nephew, Greg. Leanne and Greg opened their own stage school, Act One Beginners just after Autumn was born, so is it any wonder performing is in her blood? Leanne said: “It’s all she’s known from day one really. I just hope she keeps the passion going as strong as it is now.”

The theatre world is a real family affair for the Wharfs as Greg is lighting technician for Annie, ably assisted by the couple’s son, Kobi (nine).