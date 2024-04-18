Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Originally booked to perform at The Muni Theatre, the future of the theatre group’s musical was thrown into doubt following the theatre’s announcement of its extended renovations and continued closure.

Thankfully, the Stage Door team were able to secure four dates at The Pendle Hippodrome for the sold-out We Will Rock You, featuring the songs of Queen, put on by its fabulous young performers, 11-17 years olds from local high schools including Park, FisherMore, West Craven, St Augustines and Bowland High Schools.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stage Door Youth Theatre perform We Will Rock You at Pendle Hippodrome Theatre in Colne

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Creative leader Janet Philbrook said: “What an exciting return to the stage for our talented young performers. Our youth theatre is so much more than an amateur theatre group, it’s a family and a safe haven for our young people in Pendle and beyond.

“The amazing feedback we received is testament to these wonderful young people. As a charity, and with the huge escalating costs to put on these shows, we rely heavily on the support from Stage Door volunteers who continue to give their free time to us, as well as parents and loyal followers, our brilliant musical director Matt Leedam and technical director Leroy Philbrook.