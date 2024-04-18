Stage Door Youth Theatre put on We Will Rock You at Pendle Hippodrome Theatre in Colne
and live on Freeview channel 276
Originally booked to perform at The Muni Theatre, the future of the theatre group’s musical was thrown into doubt following the theatre’s announcement of its extended renovations and continued closure.
Thankfully, the Stage Door team were able to secure four dates at The Pendle Hippodrome for the sold-out We Will Rock You, featuring the songs of Queen, put on by its fabulous young performers, 11-17 years olds from local high schools including Park, FisherMore, West Craven, St Augustines and Bowland High Schools.
Creative leader Janet Philbrook said: “What an exciting return to the stage for our talented young performers. Our youth theatre is so much more than an amateur theatre group, it’s a family and a safe haven for our young people in Pendle and beyond.
“The amazing feedback we received is testament to these wonderful young people. As a charity, and with the huge escalating costs to put on these shows, we rely heavily on the support from Stage Door volunteers who continue to give their free time to us, as well as parents and loyal followers, our brilliant musical director Matt Leedam and technical director Leroy Philbrook.
The inclusive young people’s theatre company is simply thriving in the East Lancashire town of Colne and has fast become a very prolific group with Pendle theatre goers. The doors for new members are reopening from 25th April