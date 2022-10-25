Nick Sharratt’s much-loved trio of children’s books is brought to life on the stage courtesy of another talented triumvirate in the form of the superb small cast.

The colourful, musical and whimsical stage retelling of ‘Shark in the Park!’, ‘Shark in the Dark!’ and ‘Shark in the Park on a Windy Day!’ was a treat for myself and my two young daughters, four and two-years-old who laughed, clapped and tapped their feet throughout.

Timothy Pope is looking through his telescope, and what he sees forms the basis of this thoroughly entertaining production for early years children.

Shark in the Park, at the Lowry Theatre, Salford

The show’s final two performances from Nonsense Room Productions at the Lowry Theatre, Salford, take place on Wednesday, October 26th, at 11am and 1-30pm.

It then moves on to Halifax Square Chapel on October 27th and Solihull’s The Care Theatre on October 28th.