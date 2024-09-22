Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

What do you get if you cross a smoking singing nun, a teen mum-to-be and a shy socially awkward closet gay man? The answer is Folk, the heart-warming, funny and poignant latest production from the Rossendale Players.

Tom Wells’ hilarious and touching play is given a loving treatment by the Players where music takes centre stage at the New Millennium Theatre.

Folk music, as the title suggests, is the glue that binds the unlikely trio of Sister Winnie, shy Stephen and trouble Kayleigh together as they embark on a friendship most unlikely.

Winnie is played by Players newcomer Siobhan Edge who excels as the sweary, Irish, drinking and smoking nun in what must have been a joyful part to play.

A wonderfully warm and funny character, Siobhan lights up the stage as the nun with a big, but sadly failing heart. Her chemistry with Nathaniel McCartney-Williams was a joy to watch as he plays the understated, quiet Stephen to her exuberant nun.

Stephen does not just play the part, he plays the guitar too in what soon becames an invaluable ‘extra’ in the story, the evocative folk music.

And here is where Aimee Gallagher steps forward – her wonderful singing voice filling the theatre with soothing sounds.

Folk is a very uncomplicated, bittersweet tale that flew by, thanks to the terrific trio.

Director Darren Brierley, in just his second time at the helm, makes the characters centre stage. The usual fantastic stage sets of the New Millenium Theatre this time, quite rightly, take a back seat to the players and music.