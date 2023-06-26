Male spouses in the audience might have been forgiven for feeling uneasy at this devilishly entertaining production of ‘The Beginner’s Guide to Murdering Your Husband’ but were instead treated to a hilarious show.

Players regulars Dawn Rowe and Paul Higginbottom took centre stage as feuding husband and wife, Maddy and Jim, ostensibly creating a self-help video for wantaway wives, who want to do away with their husbands.

The two main protagonists were ably supported by Danielle Radcliffe, who displayed her fine range of comic talents as Kerry, ably supported by Ben McCarthy as John and Players newcomer Laura Jane as Julie.

Three of the Rossendale Players cast performing 'The Beginner's Guide to Murdering Your Husband'

Directed by Paddy Duffy and produced by Carolanne Connolly, the show ended one season and ushered in a new season of comedies for the Rossendale Players with five more coming up.

And what a pre-curtain raiser this proved to be. Paul Higginbottom was his usual deadpan hilarious self as put-upon husband Jim, while Dawn took centre stage with a larger-than-life performance as host of the video nasties Maddy.

There were many twists and turns, and plenty of laughs, including some slapstick humour, from start to finish.

The play was quite different to the usual Players performances and this one also untilised some fun modern technology with this some humerous recorded asides on a big screen.

The Rossendale Players, who perform at the New Millennium Theatre, Burnley Road East, Waterfoot, are always looking for new volunteers, on stage and off.