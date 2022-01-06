Rise in coronavirus cases forces Pendle based dramatic society to announce postponement of play

Colne Dramatic Society made the decision in the 'interest of public safety' at an emergency committee meeting.

The decision means the play, The Ghost Train, will be postponed for a second time.

A spokesman for the society said: "As a public venue we feel that we have a duty to protect our audiences, staff and cast.

The cast of The Ghost Train, the play which has been put on hold by Colne Dramatic Society

"The Little Theatre is small and compact, so in the interests of everyone concerned with rehearsals and staging, we feel that it would be prudent to wait a little longer before we proceed."

Hopes are high that the curtain will rise on The Ghost Train in the next few weeks.

The society's season starts in October, followed with plays in December, March and May. Last year, due to the lockdown, it only managed to put on one play, ‘Lucky Sods’ in October.

Thanking audiences for their loyalty and support the society has announced it has received a generous donation from the Asda Green Spaces fund which will go towards renovating the theatre courtyard with new planting, lights and seating.

This work will follow on from the proposed new extension foyer, toilets and backstage facilities made possible from the government 'levelling up fund' the organisation received. At the moment everything is in the planning stages.

The spokesman added: "We hope to be able to fulfil our obligations to season ticket holders by still providing the four productions, albeit re-scheduled."

If you have any questions or concerns and would like to speak to a committee member please ring the