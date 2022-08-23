Review: Pirates Of Penzance wrapped up Lytham Hall's outdoor theatre season

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A small-yet-mighty cast of six entertained the crowd with a bold show full of witty dialogue, slapstick humour and catchy tunes.

There was a boat-load of swagger and seafaring mischief from this rollicking band of pirates.

Some numbers were pure comedy, like"A Policeman's Lot is Not a Happy One”.

Pirates Of Penzance production by Illyria at Lytham Hall outdoor theatre

There was drama and action. And in a crowd-pleasing moment, a policemen was whacked with a frying pan with a bacon and egg smiley-face glued on.

The actors seemed to genuinely have fun, switching between giggling girls in flowery frocks to bobbies on the beat – and even Queen Victoria.

Sarah Pugh gave a uproarious rendition of Ruth - a larger than life woman with a glint in her eye and an infatuation with the young pirate apprentice Fredrick.

"I am the very model of a modern Major-General" was pattered effortlessly by Edward Simpson. In his 11th season with Illyria, he made a convincing General Stanley with his commanding-yet-comical presence and booming voice.

There was romance between Fredrick and the General’s sassy daughter, Mabel. The audience delighted in their frivolous exchanges and vocal duets – made even more roseate as the sun shone on them.

And Rosie Zeidler’s soprano voice was just gorgeous on ‘Poor Wandering One’ . She’s fresh out of drama school and definitely one to watch.

This was the fourth consecutive full house at Lytham Hall this season and a giddy crowd gave a standing ovation as the sun set on a fabulous event.