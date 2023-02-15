Sion Pantomime Society have certainly done it again! The society have their very own warm-up man in the form of their minister, the Rev. Richard Booth, who does a great job of getting all the audience laughing and groaning at his jokes and creating the right mood forthe evening’s entertainment.

The story begins with an effectively back-lit shadow scene depicting how the handsome prince became the Beast, following a curse from Fairy Bovver Boots for treating her badly. Our narrator for this and for setting the scene for what is to follow is the good fairy, Goody Two Shoes, played with warmth and charm by Sarah Nutter. Her rival, Fairy Bovver Boots, a confident Jessica Parsons, quickly builds up the booing and hissing relationship with the audience which is such an essential part of traditional panto.

The cast of Sion Panto Society's "Beauty and the Beast."

Whilst Fairy Bovver Boots is determined that the Beast stays as he is, it is Goody Two Shoe’s influence which drives the plot and finds Belle sacrificing herself to save her father and eventually leads to the happy ending we all know and love. They combine well in the musical number ‘What is this feeling?’

Hayley Watson-Reid as Belle delivers her lines perfectly with humour, determination, kindness and compassion as required for the scene. Her beautiful singing voice is used effectively in all the musical numbers but especially in ‘Hurt’ which she sings to the dying Beast.

Kevin Moore as the Beast is a commanding presence whenever he is on the stage. He has an imposing stature and an impressive speaking and singing voice which he uses expressively in his dialogue and songs. His rendition of ‘Who will love me as I am?’ brought a tear to my eye and when Belle and the Beast combined in their duet ‘Can I have this dance?, it was truly moving. Well done to them both!

Throughout the panto we meet a host of colourful characters. Mark Lawless is Claude – father of Belle and her sister Smell, played by Sion newcomer Ryan Bradley. Mark’s years of experience shine through and he is obviously having a whale of a time. Ryan is a revelation in the traditional role of pantomime dame. His colourful array of costumes and wigs help him to carry off a really funny characterization which at times reminded me of Peter Kay. Both of them thoroughly enjoy their interactions with the audience. The Beast’s loyal servant, Pierre, is performed with great physical humour by Amy Tattersall, who once again has a brilliant rapport with the audience and sings and dances with infectious energy and enthusiasm.

Stephen Willoughby is Carlos, Belle’s arrogant suitor from the village; his side kick is Chico, played by Bella Gent in her first principal role. These two work well together and Smell’s pursuit of Carlos to marry her instead of Belle is one of the pantomime’s hilarious running gags.

The small but important role of Dobbin the horse is filled by Eloise Clegg and Abby Lawless, who later join the chorus and Gordon Tattersall appears as the Town Crier to give us news that helps to move the plot along – often with a joke at the expense of poor Claude! A well drilled, tuneful , enthusiastic chorus of ladies and children complete the company when featuring as villagers and servants at the castle.

As ever, the production values at Sion are of a high standard. Marcia Turner’s direction and choreography and Amy Tattersall as musical director and arranger ensure the most is made of every character and scene.

Led by producer Craig Needham, a talented team have created a production of colourful costumes and scenery and high quality sound, lighting and staging. Many congratulations to everyone involved! It was a wonderful first night and I hope the society gets the audiences they deserve.

‘Beauty and the Beast’ will be performed nightly at 7.15 p.m. until Friday, February 17th with a final performance at 2.15 p.m. on Saturday February 18th.