Review: CBeebies House Party Live! at Lowry Theatre Salford

Some of children’s television’s best-known, and best-loved, faces burst onto the stage at the Lowry Theatre, Salford, for CBeebies House Party Live!

I was lucky enough to be there with my partner and two young children to enjoy the party featuring CBeebies favourites Justin Fletcher, Evie Pickerill, Rhys Stephenson, Mister Maker and last, but by no means least, Duggee...woof!

My two girls are aged seven and five-years-old so were the perfect to appreciate this wonderful, colourful and delightful show which had a packed audience at the Lowry whooping with delight, and that was just the parents.

The high-energy, fun-filled live show was bursting with catchy songs, dazzling surprises, and lots of laughs for everyone. And keeping everyone in mind, the performances was BSL interpreted by Emma Jane Mansfield, who joined in the action with aplomb.

There was dancing, singing, streamers, giant jellies, bubbles galore - and of course, a special CBeebies Bedtime Story.

Away from the show, the Lowry is also currently staging a free family-friendly exhibition, Quentin Blake and Me, which can be found in the Andrew Law Galleries on Floor 2.

The exhibition celebrates the work of one of the most popular and successful writers and illustrators of children’s books, Quentin Blake.

Known for his distinctive and humorous style, Blake has written or illustrated over 500 books, including working with famous authors like Roald Dahl, David Walliams, and Michael Morpurgo.

His illustrations have vividly brought to life some of the most beloved characters in children’s fiction, from The BFG to Mr. Stink, captivating the imaginations of readers young and old.

The exhibition runs until Sunday, January 4th, 2026.