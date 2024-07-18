Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

‘High School Musical’ made a worldwide star of Zac Efron. It’s like a modern day version of the 70’s smash hit film ‘Grease’ starring John Travolta and the late Olivia Newton-John.

A musical television film produced by the Disney Channel, HSM is filled with a mixture of uplifting anthem style songs and lovely ballads and duets. And I know every single one of them, thanks to my daughter Jenny’s devotion to the brand circa 2006. So it was great to be able to sing a long to tracks like ‘Start Of Something New,’ ‘We’re All In This Together’ and ‘Breaking Free’ when I watched students from Burnley’s Blessed Trinity RC College make this iconic musical their own in a fabulous production staged at the Mechanics Theatre.

Running for three nights the all inclusive cast put their heart and soul into a dynamic and colourful production of this engaging musical. It was clear to see the hours upon hours of rehearsals that had gone into this show. The entire cast were all full of energy and totally engaged in their roles. The story is easy to follow. Troy Bolton, played by Jensen MacDonald,is the star basketball player at his school. He meets the brainy and not at all sporty Gabriella Montez (a dual role played by Erin Lampitco and Isobel Parker). The one thing they share, apart from a fledgling romance, is they both love singing but they are too afraid to admit it to their peers for fear of being mocked. Standing in their way of auditioning for the high school play is the rather nasty Sharpay Evans (a dual role played by Olivia Durkin and Ruby Whittaker).

Of course love, and singing, conquers all, in the end. The finale was both rousing and so emotional as it was the last night of the show’s run and also marked the end of their time at Blessed Trinity for some of the students. So the tears were flowing from both cast and audience who gave thunderous applause, cheers and standing ovations. And the emotional tribute Headteacher Mrs Williams paid to the cast had us all in tears, especially when she revealed that some of the young members had never performed before, let alone on a professional stage. Blessed Trinity, you did yourselves proud.