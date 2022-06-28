Usually playing it for laughs, Sion Baptist Church Pantomime Society is staging a murder mystery event to raise funds for the church.
The Allotment Plot centres around Baldock Allotment Growers as they prepare for their flower and produce show with a hint of jealousy, secrets and rivalry in the air.
The show is this Friday and Saturday. Tickets are £10, including pie and peas, available from Marcia on 07850266045 or online via ticketsource.co.uk/Sion-Pantomime-Society.