Popular Burnley based pantomime group turns to murder to help raise church funds

Budding sleuths are being invited to a murder mystery night in Burnley.

By Sue Plunkett
Tuesday, 28th June 2022, 4:09 pm

Usually playing it for laughs, Sion Baptist Church Pantomime Society is staging a murder mystery event to raise funds for the church.

The Allotment Plot centres around Baldock Allotment Growers as they prepare for their flower and produce show with a hint of jealousy, secrets and rivalry in the air.

Sion Pantomime Society's The Allotment Plot cast members (front, left to right) Marina Murray, Amy Tattersall, Marcia Turner and Bev King. At the back are Stephen Willoughby (left ) and Heath Stockburn.

The show is this Friday and Saturday. Tickets are £10, including pie and peas, available from Marcia on 07850266045 or online via ticketsource.co.uk/Sion-Pantomime-Society.

