The prolific striker, who became a cult hero amongst Reds fans, will host An Evening With Robbie Fowler.

Fowler made an incredible impact on Liverpool FC and its fans during the 1990s when he mesmerised the opposition with his natural finishing ability, enchanted the Kop and wrote his name in the history books as one of the greatest goal scorers to wear the club’s famous red colours.

Robbie said: “I cannot wait. I actually agreed to do this show before Covid, so it feels like years ago now since the event was announced but thankfully we are finally coming over and I am thrilled. I have so many memories of playing with Liverpool Football Club and I cannot wait to see and catch up with the supporters.”

Liverpool Football Club legend Robbie Fowler, who will be appearing at the Colne Muni

Mick Speight of organisers MJK Sports Events, said: “How do we follow the success of our Carragher event in Colne? Well strangely enough the deal for this event was done before our Carra event but due to Covid it has been put back and back.

"We cannot wait and with what we have planned it will be even better than the Carra night, Robbie is a legend and his story is a must for LFC fans.”