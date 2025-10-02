Ken Ludwig's adaptation of Christie classic Death on the Nile brings Egypt and murder to The Lowry

Agatha Christie’s iconic ‘Death on the Nile’ has sailed stealthily into Salford where The Lowry has become a staging post for a fiendishly brilliant adaptation.

I consider myself something of a Christie nut, and so always approach new portrayals of her works, whether on stage or screen, with a little trepidation, in fear they may stray too far from the original. After all, why change perfection?

With that in mind, I am pleaed to report that after enjoying The Lowry’s last staging of another of Christie’s classics, ‘Murder on the Orient Express’, which proved to be largely authentic, this latest Ken Ludwig adaptation is also mostly faithful, which is more than can be said for some of its characters.

True, there are some from the novel left out, even a couple of murder victims, but the motivations, machinations and plot remain the same as when the story first appeared in 1937.

Libby Alexandra-Cooper (Linnet Ridgeway) Nicholas Prasad (Ramses Praed) Howard Gossington (Atticus Praed) and Mark Hadfield (Hercule Poirot) Photo credit Manuel Harlan

Death on the Nile, being one of Christie’s most popular novels, has been given plenty of television and film treatments, and so the story, and climax, may be familiar with even modern day audiences, but that certainly does not detract from the fun.

Towering above a delightful ensemble of suspects and red herrings is Christie’s diminuitive dapper detective Hercule Poirot – played perfectly by Mark Hadfield, filling the big shoes of previous Poirots – Peter Ustinov and David Suchet.

It is no easy feat following those legendary acting feet, nor indeed portraying the world’s most famous Belgian detective, but Hadfield manages to combine it with humour and solemnity.

And so to the action. A packed audience stepped in from a dark October Salford evening and were transported to an exotic pre-war Aswan and a romantic steamer Karnak as it embarked on a crusie down the Nile.

The Karnak is wonderfully created on stage, driven along with an evocative contemporary soundtrack, transporting us to a world of high society heiresses, cocktails and glamour.

At its centre is a deadly love triangle – the handsome Simon Doyle (Nye Occomore) and his two loves, past and present, Jacqueline de Bellefort (Esme Hough) and Linnet Ridgeway (Libby Alexandra-Cooper).

Esme and Libby delight and sparkle as they have great fun acting out two wonderful parts, buzzing around the hapless Simon. Special mention to must go to Glynis Barber who crackles as the flamboyant, sex-obsessed Salome Otterbourne, made famous by Angela Lansbury in the 1978 film adaptation.

The object of her affections in Ludwig’s version is a Septimus Troy, not in the original novel, but played for laughs well by Terence Wilton. Indeed, this is not all murder and lost love, the stage version also has plenty of well-timed one-liners and in-jokes to keep the mood light.

Bob Barrett, as Poirot’s trusted companion Colonel Race, Helen Katamba as the scheming Pennington, Camilla Anvar as Rosalie Otterbourne, Nicholas Prasad as her love interest Ramses Praed, and finally Howard Gossington as Egyptologist Atticus Praed complete a wonderfully exotic ensemble which keeps the audience guessing to the very end, whodunnit.

Death on the Nile runs at The Lowry until Saturday, October 4th.