Katy Brand's moving female drama '3Women' to be performed by Colne Dramatic Society

The production welcomes two new faces to the Little Theatre stage: Claire Jo-Anne Foster has already shone brightly during ‘Little Gem’ for Pendle Borderline, and recent drama graduate Nico Gatulescu.

Lynne Atkinson is a familiar face from The Garrick and Burnley Pantomime Society, Leighton Hunt, completes the cast.

Steve Grist takes up the directing reins from Rufus Merry-Catterall, who had to bow out due to ill-health. It’s a story about three related women, all strong and fiercely independent with very different outlooks on life.

3Women is being performed at Colne's Little Theatre

Performance at The Little Theatre in Colne and tickets can be reserved on 01282 861424 and by emailing [email protected] Tickets are also on sale between 11am and 1pm at Colne Library on Saturday 9th and Saturday 16th July.