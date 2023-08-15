News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live

Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler's Zog blazes a trail to the Lowry Theatre Salford courtesy of Freckle Productions

Zog – Julia Donaldson’s much-loved story of a young dragon in his first years at Dragon School – comes roaring onto the stage at the Lowry’s Quays Theatre in a simply spellbinding production.
By Dominic Collis
Published 15th Aug 2023, 22:30 BST
Updated 15th Aug 2023, 22:30 BST

The bestselling children’s book, made into a film in 2018, is given the theatre treatment here courtesy of Freckle Productions, in what is a truly delightful show.

The smash-hit stage adaptation, which runs until 3rd September ties in perfectly with the Lowry’s current exhibition of Julia Donaldson and illustrator Axel Scheffler’s remarkable 30 year collaboration creating some of the nation’s best-loved children’s stories.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

I took along my two and five-year-old girls, who sat transfixed through an hour of high-energy story-telling, music, dance and puppetry from a remarkable cast of young performers.

Julia Donaldson's Zog, performed at the Lowry Theatre by Freckle ProductionsJulia Donaldson's Zog, performed at the Lowry Theatre by Freckle Productions
Julia Donaldson's Zog, performed at the Lowry Theatre by Freckle Productions

Danny Hendrix performs as the eponymous golden star-searching young orange dragon, bringing a warm (no pun intended) thoughtful performance to the role, which, as with all the cast, combines puppetry, song and dance.

He is more than ably supported by Lois Glenister as Princess Pearl, the girl who wants to be someone, and does as she becomes a flying doctor, setting up a rare Donaldson sequel.

I don’t think it’s unfair to say though that Ben Locke steals the show as Gadabout, a dashing knight, who like Pearl, would rather be someone else. His comic turn, with music hall song and dance, is both funny and feverishly energetic.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Louise Grayford as Madam Dragon, and Eliza Waters as Pink Dragon complete a pitch-perfect, toe-tapping ensemble that had the young audience in raptures.

Julia Donaldson's Zog, performed at the Lowry by Freckle ProductionsJulia Donaldson's Zog, performed at the Lowry by Freckle Productions
Julia Donaldson's Zog, performed at the Lowry by Freckle Productions
Read More
Plunge into a magical and menacing world at the Lowry's staging of Neil Gaiman's...

It would be amiss not to mention the puppets, designed and created by Little Angel Theatre co-founder Lyndie Wright, which added a stardust of magic to the production.

Zog is adapted and directed by Emma Kilbey with songs by Joe Stilgoe. It is designed by Katie Sykes with lighting design by Ric Mountjoy, puppetry design by Lyndie Wright, orchestrations by Paul Herbert and musical direction by Bobby Delaney.

Suitable for children and families of all ages Zog is at The Lowry, Salford, September 3rd. For more information and tickets visit www.thelowry.com.

Don’t forget to visit the Julia Donaldson Axel Scheffler exhibition upstairs in the Lowry after the show, which celebrates the picture book perfect pair behind many modern classics including The Gruffalo. Their books have sold over 75 million copies.