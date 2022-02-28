Global adventure at Bolton Octagon is epic

An Adventure is the portrait of a marriage across a lifetime and Esh Alladi (Rasik) and Saba Shiraz (Jyoti) are absolutely faultless in the key roles.

We go with them from romance to rebellion, from comedy to carnage – and the transition is as startling as it is absorbing. It is billed as a play about extraordinary journeys made by ordinary people and it is certainly that as we are educated as well as entertained.

We go through the whole range of emotions and I was moved to look on it as something of a masterpiece – but unfortunately it turned out to be a masterpiece that was marred. After captivating me for two hours – no mean feat - I was deflated for the last 15 minutes or so as the play seemed to lose it way.

An Adventure at Bolton Octagon

I am so sorry that I have to say that after enjoying so much of what had gone before and after thinking that it was possibly the best performance I had seen at the Octagon – which is saying something. And even now I would say that what went on for the first two hours was good enough compensation for those last 15 minutes.

Let me add fulsome praise also for the other two players in the cast, Daon Broni (David) and Jessica Kaur (Sonal/Joy). They complete what is a fabulous foursome.