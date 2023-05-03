Footlights Rossendale and Burnley is run by co-owners and directors Aaron and Jack Doherty-Tubb. It’s Burnley arm is based at Blessed Trinity RC College.

Aaron said: “In April 2018, I took on the Rossendale franchise and we were then hiring Haslingden High School Sixth Form, Haslingden Community Link and The Horse and Bamboo Theatre in Waterfoot,

“We had 22 part-time employees and 240 students attending weekly. Then along came the pandemic and the numbers dropped to just 18.”

Directors of Footlights Rossendale and Burnley Aaron and Jack Doherty-Tubb

All the employees were retained, but the school had to switch classes online and, like most businesses, the future was uncertain.

However, Jack and Aaron were determined to see their business recover and, in December 2020, they got the chance to take over the former Flightdeck Experience in Stacksteads.

They spent five months transforming the basement premises into a studio and classrooms – using the ‘rule of six’ to have decorating parties.

Now Footlights has 214 students attending classes three days a week and offers stage and theatre sessions during school holidays as well as rooms for hire.

A celebration evening was held at The Horse and Bamboo Theatre when Aaron told guests: “I am truly humbled by your unwavering support, and I would like to extend my heartfelt thanks to each and every one of you for choosing to be a part of our Footlights community.

“In these past five years, we have not only become the number one stage school in the UK with the British Franchise Association, but we have also grown beyond our wildest dreams.”

Many of the students attended the birthday celebrations and got to meet TV actors and singers including Enola who was a semi-finalist in Britain’s Got Talent, Lyvia a quarter-finalist on Anne-Marie’s team on The Voice and singer ADMT who has a huge following on Instagram and TikTok.

Aaron said: “It was great for the children to meet and talk to these inspirational people, to see where they could end up and they also presented our Footlights awards.